Core Ekamra project to be wrapped up by March, says Odisha minister

BHUBANESWAR: Key components of the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monument Revival Action (EKAMRA) project will be completed by the end of March next year, Law and Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.

After a review meeting here, Harichandan said all efforts are being made to speed up the works. The project has been divided into three packages and strict deadlines have been set. The parking area will be completed by February-end and the road access along with public plazas near Lingaraj and Ananta Basudev temples will be completed by March-end, he said.

He said that the amphitheatre and interpretation centres will take some more time as land of a mutt is required to be acquired. Khurda district administration and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation have been directed to complete all pending land acquisition issues. The progress of the work will be reviewed by a monitoring team including the local MLA, municipal commissioner and Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) every week, he said.