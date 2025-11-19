COP30 enters 2nd week with nothing but words

BELEM(BRAZIL): The UN climate summit in Brazil is in its second and final week. Negotiators have till November 21 to untangle the knots they have not been able to resolve in the 29 meetings since Berlin 1995.

Delegates must navigate four major sticking points — climate finance, weak national climate plans, trade, and transparency.

Officials have moved these issues into separate closed-door consultations. That alone signals how hard it is to find consensus.

The world is warming faster than expected this year. Scientists say 2025 is on track to become one of the hottest years ever recorded.

Yet delegates in Belém spent most of their time restating old positions.