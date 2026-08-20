‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’: Fadnavis alleges handpicked student involvement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's upcoming "Chhatron Ki Goonj" event in Pune on August 22 a "controlled monologue," alleging that the event is being staged with handpicked attendees to ensure only those conforming to a specific ideology participate.



Addressing the media, Fadnavis claimed that the interaction lacks the transparency of a genuine dialogue with the student community at large.

"I believe engaging with youth is welcome. However, it would have been truly meaningful had he interacted with the student community openly and across the board. According to the information available, educational institutions run by Congress leaders have been instructed to register only their own female students and bring them to the event. Only registered students are granted entry," Fadnavis said.

"This event is being conducted in a completely controlled environment to ensure only those conforming to their ideology participate. Therefore, while it is labelled 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students), it is essentially a monologue conducted with handpicked attendees invited through Congress channels," he added.



Fadnavis also launched a blistering attack on the Congress party over a recent resolution to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at their events, describing the move as "anti-constitutional."

"Look, this is an anti-constitutional decision. India is no longer ruled by the British. In independent India, decisions enacted by Parliament are constitutional mandates. To state that 'we will not accept the decision made by the Parliament of independent India' only perpetuates the legacy of slavery. We have always maintained that they suffer from a slave mentality," the BJP leader remarked.