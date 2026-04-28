Contempt petition in Delhi High Court over failure to provide textbooks in government schools



This, the petitioner argues, defeats the very purpose of education and widens the gap between students of private and government schools.

The plea alleges that students are being forced to rely on outdated or reused materials, which is inadequate and contrary to their statutory rights under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, as well as their fundamental right to education under Article 21-A of the Constitution.

Calling the lapse a "deliberate and intentional disobedience" of court orders, the petition seeks initiation of contempt action and appropriate punishment of the concerned official in accordance with the law. (ANI)