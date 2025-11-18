'Constitution of India a living document capable of evolving with changing times,' says CJI Gavai

The CJI delivered the keynote address at a special programme ‘India and the Living Indian Constitution at 75 Years’ organised by the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

The CJI said Article 368 was incorporated precisely to allow amendments, and ensure the Constitution remains dynamic rather than rigid.

The principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution, empower every citizen.

“It is because of these fundamental rights that a tea seller like Narendra Modi could become the Prime Minister, and I, coming from a remote region of Maharashtra, could rise to become the Chief Justice of India, and N Chandrababu Naidu could become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.