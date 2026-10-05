Congress backs Maharashtra tribal students’ stir, alleges police action



The Congress leader said there were designated spaces for protests in Mumbai but questioned the practical difficulties faced by students if they were expected to remain at Azad Maidan for prolonged periods.

“Keep Azad Maidan open day and night, where will they sleep, where will they go to the toilet? You will catch the girls. Whose state is it?” she said.

Gaikwad said the students were raising basic demands related to food and education and recalled her tenure as a minister, saying she had previously sought departments including the MPSC to address such concerns.

“When I was a minister, I used to ask for two departments, MPSC and now another one. MPSC's credibility is gone,” she said.



She extended support to both the tribal students' agitation and the MPSC students' protest, saying the Congress stood with students raising concerns over education and recruitment.

“As students, we support both the protests. Police are standing by to suppress their voices. A message should be sent from Maharashtra that students in Maharashtra will not stop, will not be afraid,” Gaikwad said.

The Congress has also alleged that police forcibly entered its Mumbai office and detained tribal students who were staying there. The party said the students had travelled from Nashik to Mumbai after protesting for better facilities in tribal residential schools and hostels.



Harshwardhan Sapkal the state Congress President said, "Tribal students who arrived in Mumbai after leading a foot march from Nashik, while staying at Tilak Bhavan, are being forcibly entered into the office by police using force since midnight. They are engaging in rough behavior with the students, intimidating them, and attempting to take them into custody. The police must immediately stop their illegal entry into our office, intimidating the tribal students, and attempts to forcibly take them into custody."

The latest confrontation comes amid continuing student protests in Maharashtra over education, recruitment and conditions in government-run institutions, with the tribal students' agitation adding to the political pressure on the state government. Earlier, a section of the tribal protesters had accepted assurances following a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while another group continued its march towards Mumbai, saying the assurances were insufficient.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.