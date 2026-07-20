Cong slams Centre over handling Wangchuk, exam issues; opposes Higher Education Bill

New Delhi/Thiruvanthapuram: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over its handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the proposed Higher Education Bill, stating that the country was being governed by its "most authoritarian" government.

Extending complete solidarity with Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, Venugopal alleged that the Centre had ignored the concerns raised by the protesters and failed to engage with them despite the fast continuing for nearly three weeks.