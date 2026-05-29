COMEDK Result 2026: Know how to download rank card at comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be releasing the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 results today, May 29. It has announced that the COMEDK UGET result 2026 link will be activated at 6:00 pm for over 1.30 lakh candidates.

Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can access the COMEDK 2026 result with valid login credentials. One must use their application sequence number or user id and password to download COMEDK rank card 2026.

COMEDK Counselling 2026: Registration process, seat allotment explained

How to download COMEDK UGET rank card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of COMEDK at comedk.org

Step 2: Find the COMEDK results link or navigate to candidate login tab

Step 3: Fill in the login credentials such as application sequence number or user id and password

Step 4: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 5: The COMEDK UGET rank card 2026 will be available on the screeen

Step 6: Download COMEDK UGET scorecard 2026 pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of COMEDK scorecard for future need

The Consortium has conducted the COMEDK UGET exam in a computer-based format at a total of 303 test centres in 171 cities. The written exam was held on May 9 for admission to over 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka.