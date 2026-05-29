COMEDK Counselling 2026: Date, registration process, UGET seat allotment explained

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release entrance examination results today, May 29. It will activate the COMEDK UGET results 2026 link at 6 pm. Candidates can check the COMEDK result 2026 with valid login credentials such as application sequence number or user id and password. One can also download COMEDK rank card 2026 along with results.

With the declaration of COMEDK results, candidates started browsing for the next stage of admission process. The COMEDK counselling 2026 will be conducted in online mode on the official portal at comedk.org. Let's explore key details regarding the COMEDK UGET counselling 2026.

COMEDK UGET counselling 2026

The Consortium will be releasing a detailed notification regarding the COMEDK UGET counselling 2026 soon on the official portal. It will have all the details regarding the registration, choice filling, seat allotment and document verification.

COMEDK Counselling registration: This is the first step in the COMEDK counselling 2026. The online registration will be carried on the official website. One should also upload the documents for verification. The fee for COMEDK UGET counselling registration is Rs 2000.

COMEDK Choice filling process: Candidates who have succesfully completed the registration can choose their preferred choices and colleges as per their preferences.

COMEDK UGET seat allotment: The Consortium will release the seat COMEDK UGET allotment result after each round of counselling. One can pay the required fee after accpeting the seat.

Allotment letter: Candidates can collect their allotment letter along with the fee payment receipt after all the formalities. The admission process will be completed only after reporting to the allotted institute.

COMEDK UGET counselling 2026 schedule

The authority will be releasing the COMEDK UGET counselling schedule along with notification after results. Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official website of COMEDK for latest updates.