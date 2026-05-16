College student from Malappuram turns WhatsApp into a daily news classroom

MALAPPURAM: At a time when news is increasingly consumed in quick scrolls and notifications, an 18-year-old from Malappuram has quietly built a loyal audience through a simple daily voice bulletin on WhatsApp.

Arunima, a native of Kalpakanchery, has now completed 1,000 episodes of ‘Varthamana Kadalas’, a five-minute audio roundup of major headlines curated from Malayalam and English newspapers designed for people who do not have the time and access to read newspapers.

Recorded entirely on her mobile phone, the bulletin is circulated through several WhatsApp groups, including Tirur Live and Rajana Sahrudaya Vedhi reaching thousands of group members.