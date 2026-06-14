CJP protests in Hyderabad, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Hyderabad, Jun 14 (PTI) A protest by Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations is underway here on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and the irregularities related to the CBSE's on-screen marking system.
Protestors gathered in large numbers at Dharna Chowk here to voice their frustration against the NDA government at the Centre.
The protesters raised slogans like "we want justice" and 'resign Dharmendra Pradhan'.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to address the gathering, he said in a social media post.
A senior police official said permission was granted to the party to hold dharna till this afternoon.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.