CM Vijay prioritises school education in his first ministerial review

Chennai, May 18 (IANS): Preparations for the reopening of schools after the summer vacation emerged as one of the priorities of the new Tamil Nadu government, as Chief Minister Vijay held key consultations with School Education Minister Rajmohan and senior officials at the Secretariat in Chennai.
With schools set to reopen soon and Class 10 examination results scheduled to be released in the coming days, the Chief Minister reviewed preparedness measures and discussed the functioning of the School Education Department.
Officials also deliberated on initiatives and programmes to be implemented in the education sector in the coming months. The discussions took place as Vijay began a series of administrative meetings with ministers following the formation of his government.
The Vijay-led TVK secured a decisive mandate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, leading to the actor-turned-politician assuming office as Chief Minister. Along with Vijay, nine ministers had taken oath and were recently allocated portfolios.
As part of the government’s first major internal review after portfolio allocation, CM Vijay met all nine ministers and outlined the administration’s expectations and priorities. During the interaction, he reportedly advised ministers on how their departments should function and stressed the need for efficient governance and prompt implementation of policies.
The Chief Minister is also reported to have discussed the government’s broader administrative approach and the importance of delivering services effectively as the new administration begins work across multiple sectors.
Following the interaction with Vijay, the ministers held separate meetings with senior officials in their respective departments to review ongoing work and identify immediate priorities.
The School Education Department received particular attention due to the upcoming academic calendar and the need to ensure smooth arrangements for students returning to classrooms after the summer break.
School Education Minister Rajmohan later conducted detailed consultations with departmental officials on existing programmes and plans. Senior officials, including the School Education Secretary and the Director of School Education, participated in the review meeting.
The early consultations are being seen as an effort by the new government to establish its administrative framework quickly and set the direction for governance in the first phase of the Vijay administration.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.