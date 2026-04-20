Odisha CM warns students against excess mobile, social media use

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday advised students to stay away from excessive use of mobile phones and social media and focus on their studies.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of Sundargram Government High School in Cuttack district, the chief minister said that education goes beyond textbooks and plays a crucial role in shaping character, discipline and values. He encouraged students to focus on skill development, creativity and innovation to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Majhi described the school as a key centre of social and intellectual development in the region and lauded its long-standing legacy. He praised the institution's long journey and acknowledged the contributions of educators, founders and well-wishers who helped shape its legacy.

The chief minister said that the success of alumni is the true measure of an institution's achievements. He encouraged current students to draw inspiration from former students who have excelled in various fields.

Majhi felicitated meritorious students and unveiled a commemorative souvenir. He assured that the government would consider the school's development demands.

The event was attended by Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhuprasad Tarai, Niali MLA Chhabi Mallik, eminent litterateur and former IAS officer Manoranjan Panigrahi, alumnus Dr. Sunil Kumar Sarangi, platinum jubilee committee president Sushanta Kumar Dash, secretary Phanibhushan Mohanty and the school's headmistress Itishree Rout among others.