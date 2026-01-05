CM Stalin to launch distribution of free laptops to TN govt college students on Jan 5

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to launch ‘Ulagam Ungal Kayil’ (The World in Your Hands) scheme on Monday, under which laptops will be distributed to students of government colleges across various streams.

While the government had earlier announced that 20 lakh laptops would be provided under the scheme, 10 lakh laptops will be distributed in the first phase. The initiative aims to promote digital advancement and skill development among students.