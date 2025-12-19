Tamil Nadu government approves free laptop scheme for college students

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s free laptop distribution scheme is likely to be launched on January 5, with beneficiaries already identified for the first phase of implementation.

The scheme, announced in this year’s state budget, is aimed at strengthening digital access among college students from economically weaker sections and enhancing their exposure to emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence.

The state government had allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the budget this year for providing laptops to 20 lakh students over the next two years.

In the first phase, around 10 lakh UG final-year students studying in arts and science, engineering, medical, law, agriculture and polytechnic courses in government and government-aided colleges will receive laptops.