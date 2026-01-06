CM Stalin gives laptops, exhorts students to rule world

CHENNAI: Describing Artificial Intelligence as humanity’s “second fire” after the discovery of fire and the invention of wheel, which propelled the growth of civilisation, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched the ‘Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil’ (The World in Your Hands) laptop distribution scheme for college students in the state.
Addressing students at the Chennai Trade Centre, the CM handed over laptops to 10 students to symbolise the launch of the scheme, which aims to cover 20 lakh students from government and government-aided college in two phases.
In the first phase, 10 lakh laptops will be distributed to medical, engineering, arts and science college, agriculture, law, polytechnic students.
Emphasising that the scheme is a “strategic investment” in the future generation rather than a mere populist giveaway, the CM said, “These are not freebies. These are instruments with which you will rule the world. My dream is for Tamil Nadu’s youth to grow as skilled, confident individuals who uplift society.”
“Artificial Intelligence will change the way the world works. But remember, AI can never replace humans — it can only help us work faster and smarter,” Stalin said, and urged students to see laptops not as gadgets for games and movies, but as a launchpad for their careers.
Stalin further recalled the vision of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, who introduced Tamil Nadu’s first IT policy 25 years ago.
We recognise future belongs to AI: CM
“Since we understood early that computers were the future, Tamils today lead major technology firms worldwide. Today, we recognise that the future belongs to AI,” he added.
“In a world that updates every day, your degree alone is not enough—you must remain constantly updated,” the CM told the students, and also highlighted other schemes rolled out by the DMK such as Tamil Pudhalvan and Pudhumai Penn along with the `3,000 Pongal gift for ration card holders, saying, “You focus on your education. This government will take care of your families.”
It may be noted that the laptops distributed under the scheme come with modern specifications, including Intel i3 processors and 8GB RAM, reflecting current industry standards.
The laptops come with a six-month subscription to Perplexity Pro, an AI-powered research and learning platform, signalling a shift from hardware-only welfare to integrated digital capability building.
Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said the initiative would help bridge the rural-urban digital divide and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s higher education ecosystem.
Scientist Mylswamy Annadurai, economist Arvind Subramanian, and actors Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Manikandan were among those present at the event.
Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan was also present.
‘TN development model should be emulated by others’
Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian on Monday said TN’s development model must be studied and emulated by other states if the country is to achieve inclusive and job-rich growth.
Speaking at the laptop distribution event, Subramanian traced TN’s success to the “Dravidian model” of commitment to social justice, universal education, women’s empowerment, and human capital formation.
He noted that India has historically struggled to build a strong manufacturing base, but TN has emerged as a clear exception.