CM Stalin gives laptops, exhorts students to rule world

CHENNAI: Describing Artificial Intelligence as humanity’s “second fire” after the discovery of fire and the invention of wheel, which propelled the growth of civilisation, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched the ‘Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil’ (The World in Your Hands) laptop distribution scheme for college students in the state.

Addressing students at the Chennai Trade Centre, the CM handed over laptops to 10 students to symbolise the launch of the scheme, which aims to cover 20 lakh students from government and government-aided college in two phases.