CM Siddaramaiah urges Bhovi Community to focus on education, reaffirms commitment to social justice

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of education for economic and social empowerment, urging the Bhovi community to prioritize learning. He made the remarks while inaugurating the Shri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanti organized by the Kannada and Culture Department and the District Administration at Kalamandira on Wednesday.

"The government is committed to building an equal society where wealth is shared fairly and everyone has an equal opportunity to lead a dignified life," he said. Highlighting the legacy of saints like Siddarameshwara and Basavanna, he noted that they championed equality and sought to abolish the caste system centuries ago.