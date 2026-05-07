CM Siddaramaiah urges Bhovi Community to focus on education, reaffirms commitment to social justice

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of education for economic and social empowerment, urging the Bhovi community to prioritize learning. He made the remarks while inaugurating the Shri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanti organized by the Kannada and Culture Department and the District Administration at Kalamandira on Wednesday.
"The government is committed to building an equal society where wealth is shared fairly and everyone has an equal opportunity to lead a dignified life," he said. Highlighting the legacy of saints like Siddarameshwara and Basavanna, he noted that they championed equality and sought to abolish the caste system centuries ago.
CM Siddaramaiah stressed that political freedom must go hand in hand with economic and social freedom, which can only be achieved through education.
He also highlighted the state's welfare initiatives, saying, "Guarantee schemes have benefited the economically weaker sections, especially women, through programs like Shakti and Grihalakshmi, without discrimination. Our government has also waived loans of various community development corporations, including the Bhovi Corporation.
"The CM outlined the state's commitment to ensuring equality among Scheduled Castes through historical internal reservations: 5.25% for SC left communities, 5.25% for SC right communities, and 4.5% for other sub-castes.Addressing broader social justice issues, he said, "A caste survey is underway, and decisions will follow the report.
Our goal is to provide justice to all-99%, if not 100%-without discrimination."Reaffirming opportunities for the Bhovi community, Siddaramaiah promised to examine requests for key positions, including Vice-Chancellor and Legislative Council member appointments, stressing that no one among the state's seven crore people should be deprived of opportunities.Bhovi Gurupeeta seer Immudi Siddarameshwara Swamiji was present.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.