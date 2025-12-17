CM Revanth seeks exemption of loans for education from FRBM limits

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt borrowings for education development in the state, including the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS), from the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits.

He informed the Union minister that the construction of 105 state-of-the-art YIIRS would require Rs 21,000 crore, while another Rs 9,000 crore would be needed to provide modern laboratories and infrastructure in junior, degree, technical colleges, and higher education institutions.

On Tuesday, the chief minister met Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi, seeking the Centre’s support for Telangana’s efforts to strengthen the education sector and provide quality education to students from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities.