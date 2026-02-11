CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Delhi LakhpatiBitiya Yojana’ to fund girls’ education

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Delhi LakhpatiBitiya Yojana’, upgrading and restructuring the Ladli Scheme of 2008 after over a decade and a half, to ensure financial security and educational continuity for girls from economically weaker families.

The Chief Minister said that the initiative aims to ensure that no girl child in Delhi is forced to discontinue her education due to financial constraints, while creating a long-term savings corpus that matures as she completes key educational milestones.