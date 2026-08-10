Rekha Gupta hands bicycles to girl students under Vidya Vahini

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed bicycles to Class 9 girl students under the 'Vidya Vahini Yojana' at the Delhi Assembly premises, in an initiative aimed at making school travel easier and encouraging girls to continue their education.



Around 200 girl students from Zone 7 of North Delhi received bicycles during the programme. The scheme seeks to address transportation-related difficulties faced by students, particularly those who have to travel longer distances to reach their schools.



The Vidya Vahini Yojana is aimed at improving access to education for girl students by providing them with bicycles for their daily commute to school. The initiative focuses on reducing transportation-related difficulties, particularly for students who live at a distance from their schools. By making travel more convenient and affordable, the scheme seeks to encourage regular attendance, reduce the chances of girls dropping out and give them greater independence in travelling to and from school. The initiative is also intended to help students save time on their daily commute and ensure that lack of convenient transport does not become a barrier to their education. Students who received the bicycles said the move would make travelling to school more convenient and give them greater confidence in continuing their studies.