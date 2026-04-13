Majhi unveils Rs 34-crore development projects at Anandpur Festival

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on the concluding day of the Anandpur Mahotsav, announced major development initiatives for Keonjhar district, reaffirming the government's commitment to transform the region into an industrial and economic hub.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister praised Anandpur's rich heritage, culture and religious harmony. Located on the sacred banks of the Baitarani river, Anandpur has been a centre of spiritual and cultural convergence for centuries, he said. He described the Anandpur Mahotsav not just as a festival but as a powerful platform to showcase rural and folk culture, identify hidden talents, and preserve traditional folk dances and music.



Highlighting the government's focus on North Odisha's development, CM Majhi said the North Odisha Development Council has been formed to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the overall progress of the region. He reiterated that Keonjhar district will be developed as the state's premier and most developed district, with a special emphasis on making it an industrial hub.