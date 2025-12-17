CLAT 2026 results declared, scorecards available for download

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, or through the student portal at result1.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2026 was conducted on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm across 156 test centres spread over 25 states and four Union Territories. The national-level law entrance examination recorded a strong turnout and was conducted smoothly at all centres.

According to the Consortium, answer scripts were evaluated and scores were tabulated on December 14 and 15, 2025. The final results were placed before the Governing Body of the Consortium of NLUs on December 16, 2025, where they received formal approval.