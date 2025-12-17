CLAT 2026 results declared, scorecards available for download

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, or through the student portal at result1.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2026 was conducted on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm across 156 test centres spread over 25 states and four Union Territories. The national-level law entrance examination recorded a strong turnout and was conducted smoothly at all centres.
According to the Consortium, answer scripts were evaluated and scores were tabulated on December 14 and 15, 2025. The final results were placed before the Governing Body of the Consortium of NLUs on December 16, 2025, where they received formal approval.
Candidates can download their CLAT 2026 scorecards by visiting the official website and accessing the candidate login link. After entering their registered mobile number or application ID along with the password, candidates can log in to their dashboard and download the scorecard for future reference.
In terms of performance, the undergraduate (UG) examination consisted of five sections with a total of 120 questions. One question was withdrawn at the provisional answer key stage, and the final evaluation was conducted out of 119 marks. The highest score recorded in the CLAT 2026 UG examination was 112.75.
The postgraduate (PG) examination comprised a single section with 120 questions. One question was withdrawn and the answer keys for three questions were revised, leading to a final evaluation out of 119 marks.
Overall attendance for CLAT 2026 stood at 96.01 per cent. Of the total candidates, 57 per cent were female, 43 per cent were male, and nine candidates identified as transgender. The Consortium stated that comprehensive support arrangements were provided for candidates who requested assistance during the examination.
Candidates have been advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their scorecards and promptly report any discrepancies to the Consortium to avoid issues during counselling and the admission process.