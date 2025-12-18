CLAT 2026 result out: Attendance tops 96%, nearly 92,000 candidates registered

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has declared the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The examination was conducted on December 7, 2025, across 126 centres in 25 states and four Union Territories for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) and affiliated institutions.

CLAT 2026 witnessed strong participation, with attendance exceeding 96 per cent of registered candidates, reflecting sustained interest in legal education. Of the nearly 92,000 candidates who registered for the exam, 75,009 appeared for the undergraduate test, while 17,335 candidates took the postgraduate examination.

Performance levels remained competitive, with the highest score in the undergraduate category recorded at 112.75 marks, while the top postgraduate score stood at 104.25 marks. According to data released by the Consortium, candidates from major metropolitan centres such as New Delhi and Bengaluru emerged as strong performers.