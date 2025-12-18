CLAT 2026 result out: Attendance tops 96%, nearly 92,000 candidates registered

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has declared the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The examination was conducted on December 7, 2025, across 126 centres in 25 states and four Union Territories for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) and affiliated institutions.
CLAT 2026 witnessed strong participation, with attendance exceeding 96 per cent of registered candidates, reflecting sustained interest in legal education. Of the nearly 92,000 candidates who registered for the exam, 75,009 appeared for the undergraduate test, while 17,335 candidates took the postgraduate examination.
Performance levels remained competitive, with the highest score in the undergraduate category recorded at 112.75 marks, while the top postgraduate score stood at 104.25 marks. According to data released by the Consortium, candidates from major metropolitan centres such as New Delhi and Bengaluru emerged as strong performers.
Gender-wise participation data showed a higher turnout of female candidates, who accounted for around 57 per cent of those who appeared for the exam, while male candidates comprised nearly 43 per cent. Transgender candidates also participated, underscoring the inclusive nature of the examination.
Following the conduct of the test, answer scripts were tabulated and verified on December 14 and 15, 2025. The final results were approved by the Governing Body of the Consortium on December 16, 2025.
As per the official notification, the CLAT 2026 undergraduate question paper consisted of five sections with 120 questions. However, one question was withdrawn, and evaluation was conducted for 119 marks. The postgraduate paper also comprised 120 questions, with minor revisions made to the final answer key, and was similarly evaluated out of 119 marks.
Candidates can access their results by visiting the official website, logging in with their registered mobile number and password, and downloading their scorecards for future reference. With strong turnout, competitive scores and broad participation across regions and genders, CLAT 2026 has once again highlighted the growing demand for legal education in the country. Candidates are now advised to watch for counselling and admission-related updates from the Consortium.