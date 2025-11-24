CLAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Here’s how to download

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test 2026 (CLAT 2026) for both undergraduate and postgraduate law course aspirants.

Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official portal by logging in with their credentials.

The examination is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025.

It is important to note that entry to the examination centre will be strictly permitted only with the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to sit the exam without the CLAT 2026 Admit Card.

Here’s how candidates can download the CLAT 2026 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the Consortium ( consortiumofnlus.ac.in ).

Select the “Admit Card” link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Download the displayed admit card and print a copy for use on the exam day.

After downloading, candidates must verify all details such as:

Name

Date of birth

Photograph

Other personal particulars