Palakkad: A class 9 student was injured after a gun went off at a government school near Thrithala in this north Keralam district on Tuesday, police said.
The weapon was allegedly brought to the school by another student, they said.
The injured student was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not believed to be serious.
Police suspect the weapon was a country-made gun and are investigating how it reached the school.
The circumstances under which the gun went off are not yet clear. Further investigation is underway.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.