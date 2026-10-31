Class 9 science meets innovation: Teens build salt-powered fridge

Three teenagers from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have developed an electricity-free refrigerator that uses salt and water to keep vaccines and medicines cool, potentially helping transport temperature-sensitive medical supplies to remote villages.

Dhruv Chaudhary, Mithran Ladhania and Mridul Jain developed the device, named Thermavault, after learning about the challenges of storing and transporting Covid-19 vaccines in rural areas with unreliable electricity. Their invention won the 2025 Earth Prize for Asia, earning them $12,500.

The team plans to use the prize money to manufacture 200 units and distribute them to 120 hospitals for testing.