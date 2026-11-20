Kannur: A class 8 student was seriously injured after he was allegedly hit on the head with a stone during a clash with senior students near the bus stand in Panoor in this north Keralam district, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred around 4.10 pm on Thursday, near the Panoor bus stand.
The clash reportedly followed a verbal altercation between eighth- and ninth-class students of a higher secondary school during school hours.
The injured student, Mohammed Sabadi, a native of Panoor, was rushed to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).
He subsequently underwent emergency surgery.
Panoor police have booked three ninth-class students in connection with the incident.
A detailed investigation is underway.
The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought reports from the Kannur Deputy Director of Education, the Panoor Station House Officer and the District Child Protection Officer on the incident.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.