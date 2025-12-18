Class 12 Practicals 2026: UP Board announces dates, division-wise plan

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for the Class 12 practical examinations for 2026, announcing that the exams will be conducted in two phases across the state.

Specific dates and guidelines have been issued for different divisions to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the examinations.

However, no practical examinations will be conducted on January 29 and 30 due to the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET).

This phase will cover districts under the Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti divisions.