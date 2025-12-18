Class 12 Practicals 2026: UP Board announces dates, division-wise plan

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for the Class 12 practical examinations for 2026, announcing that the exams will be conducted in two phases across the state.
Specific dates and guidelines have been issued for different divisions to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the examinations.
However, no practical examinations will be conducted on January 29 and 30 due to the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET).
This phase will cover districts under the Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti divisions.
The second phase is scheduled from February 2 to February 9, 2026, and will include schools in the Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur divisions.
The board has directed all schools not to schedule any other examinations during the practical exam period.
To ensure transparency and proper evaluation, the practical examinations will be supervised by subject experts appointed by the board.
All records will be duly maintained, and marks will be uploaded online through the UPMSP portal. School principals have been instructed to strictly adhere to the board’s guidelines to facilitate the systematic conduct of the examinations.
Meanwhile, pre-board practical examinations for Class 12 are slated for the first week of January 2026, while written pre-board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in the second week of January.
The annual examinations for Classes 9 and 11 are scheduled for late January and early February 2026, with the board ensuring that the timelines do not overlap with other examinations.