Sitting CJI breaks judicial convention to take questions from CNLU Patna law students

During the session, CNLU Vice-Chancellor Prof Faizan Mustafa proposed restructuring the five-year law degree by introducing four years of academic study followed by a mandatory final-year court apprenticeship. He clarified that the proposal was not aimed at reducing the duration of the course but at integrating practical litigation experience into legal education and eliminating the separate one-year practice requirement for judicial service examinations. Responding to the suggestion, the CJI termed it a “new, welcome idea”, which could lead to further discussion on incorporating court experience into the legal curriculum.