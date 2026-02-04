Civil services exam rules part of evolving framework: Govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The civil services examination rules are part of an evolving framework and the government continuously undertakes reforms besides remedial measures to ensure a level playing field, Union minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Singh was responding to a query seeking details of any proposal under the government's consideration to exempt aspirants from Ladakh from qualifying Indian language paper as part of civil services (main) examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview, to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.