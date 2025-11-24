'Civil servants play key role in building Viksit Bharat @2047'

The Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, addressed officer trainees of various Civil Services at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Palasamudram, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, according to a release from the Vice-President's Secretariat.



Recalling the inauguration of the newly constructed NACIN premises at Palasamudram by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, the Vice-President noted that NACIN has emerged as a premier institution at the heart of capacity-building for India's Customs and GST administration.



Addressing the trainee officers, he highlighted the special significance of the year as the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Father of the All-India Services. He said Sardar Patel's visionary leadership laid the foundation for transforming colonial India into a strong, Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.



As per the release, the VP commended the Union Public Service Commission, which will mark its centenary in 2026, describing it as a "guardian of merit, integrity, and fairness" in civil services recruitment.