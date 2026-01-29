Naidu meets aviation leaders from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Dominican Republic at Wings India 2026

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Thursday held bilateral meetings with ministerial delegations from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia and the Dominican Republic on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, highlighting India's growing global footprint in civil aviation.



In a post on X, Kinjarapu said, "On the sidelines of Wings India 2026, I held bilateral meetings with ministerial delegations from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the Dominican Republic. The participation of 20 countries in India's flagship civil aviation event reflects strong global confidence in India's aviation leadership under the inspiring guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

He added that India is transitioning from being a large aviation market to a globally integrated aviation ecosystem, attracting partnerships and long-term collaborations.