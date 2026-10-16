CIC asks CBSE to conduct surprise checks over alleged dummy school admissions

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conduct surprise inspections of its affiliated schools to identify alleged dummy admissions and verify compliance with mandatory attendance requirements.

Information Commissioner Sudha Rani Relangi made the recommendation under Section 25(5) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, while hearing a complaint concerning alleged dummy admissions at private missionary schools in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The complaint alleged that students were being registered at schools and obtaining board examination results and certificates despite not attending regular classes. The commission said surprise inspections would help establish checks and balances and enable the board to verify whether schools were complying with their affiliation conditions.

“The Commission, considering the gravity of the issue flagged by the complainant seeking information regarding the issuance of dummy certificates by schools to students not attending classes, deems it fit to recommend the CBSE under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act, 2005 to exercise the power of conducting a surprise inspection,” the order stated.