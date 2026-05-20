CHSE Odisha Plus Two results 2026 released; 82.45% students pass

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released the Class 12 board exam results at 12:30 pm at the Samantapur, Bhubaneswar office. Students can check the CHSE 12th result 2026 at the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in.

As informed by the CHSE Chairman, Mrunal Kanti Das, 4,00,736 students had registered for their annual Plus Two examinations. The Plus Two exams began on February 18 and ended on March 21, 2026. The Class 12 practical examinations were conducted earlier, between January 2 and January 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage of CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 is 82.45 per cent. The stream-wise pass percentage - Arts (84 per cent), Science (87 per cent), and Vocational (62 per cent).

Steps to check Odisha CHSE Result 2026

The students can follow the steps mentioned below to access their Odisha Plus Two Result 2026.

Visit the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on the Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026.

Provide your roll number and registration number and click on ‘submit’.

Your Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 will be displayed on the device screen.

Download and secure the Odisha CHSE marksheet 2026 for future reference.

Details mentioned on Odisha Board 12th marksheet 2026

Students can find the details mentioned below on their provisional Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2026. If they find any mistake or discrepancy in their result, they can contact their respective school authorities to get it corrected.

Name of the students

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Subject-wise obtained

Total marks

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Remarks