CHSE Odisha introduces exam for Plus II students to raise marks

BHUBANESWAR : The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to introduce improvement exam from this year for Plus II final year students appearing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE).

CHSE officials said the decision has been taken to allow students to enhance their performance in the AHSE. While CBSE allows the improvement exam in three papers, the CHSE has decided to introduce the exam for one paper considering the large number of students appearing for the Plus II final year exam in the state every year.

The improvement exam will be conducted simultaneously with the instant examination held every year after completion of the AHSE, said the Council officials.

Sharing details, CHSE controller of examination (CoE) Prasanta Kumar Parida told TNIE that the Council was previously conducting the instant examination for those who have failed in one paper in the AHSE. However, the improvement exam will be an extra chance for students to improve their performance.

“As part of this exam, the students will be allowed to retake any one paper of their choice, after clearing the main exam, to improve their AHSE result. It has been designed for those who are seeking higher scores for specific cut-offs and admissions,” Parida said.

The Council has taken this decision considering the grievances received every year from dozens of students from CHSE-affiliated schools who were unable to get themselves enrolled to IITs even after cracking the JEE advance. A minimum of 75 per cent aggregate marks in Class XII or equivalent is generally required for admission to IITs, besides qualifying JEE Advanced.

With the improvement examination being introduced from this year, the students falling short of 75 pc marks or any other percentage, that they need for any specific cut-off, will get a chance to improve their score.

CHSE officials said the improvement exam will be conducted simultaneously with the Annual Instant Examination, immediately after the ongoing AHSE-2026 exam is over and its result is published.

The AHSE-2026 is scheduled to conclude on March 21 and result is likely to be published after May third week. “The instant and improvement exams will be conducted thereafter and results will be published within 60 days of the publication of the AHSE-2026 results,” said a Council official.

This story has been written by Sudarsan Maharana of The New Indian Express.