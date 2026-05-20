CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026: Websites to check Plus Two results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the Class 12 Plus Two examination results today at 12.30 pm. The results will be announced from the CHSE office at Samantapur in Bhubaneswar.
Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their scores online through the official websites after the announcement.
Websites to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two results
Students can check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 on the following official websites:
The results will be available for students from the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.
CHSE chairman to announce results
According to CHSE Chairman Mrunal Kanti Das, a total of 4,00,736 students registered for the annual Plus Two examinations this year.
Among them:
2,56,042 students registered in the Arts stream
1,14,238 students in the Science stream
24,533 students in Commerce
5,923 students in the Vocational stream
Examination schedule
The CHSE Odisha Plus Two examinations began on February 18 and concluded on March 21, 2026.
The practical examinations were conducted earlier between January 2 and January 15, 2026.
How to check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026
Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:
Visit the official website
Click on the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 link
Enter the required login credentials
Submit the details
Download and save the provisional marks memo
Students will also be able to access their digital scorecards through DigiLocker.
Previous year result date
In 2025, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results were announced on May 21. The examinations that year were conducted between February 16 and March 20.