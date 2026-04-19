Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Unmasking the burden of fatigue

For many people, fatigue is something a good night’s sleep can fix. But for those living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), everyday life feels like an uphill climb, even when medical tests appear normal and reassuring.

Explaining what happens inside the body, Dr A Santosh Sriram, consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda, says the condition goes far beyond simple tiredness. “CFS affects the brain and nervous system through dysregulation of neurotransmitters, altered autonomic function, and impaired energy metabolism. Patients commonly experience brain fog, poor concentration, memory difficulties, sleep disturbances, headaches, and increased pain sensitivity. A key feature is post-exertional malaise, where even minimal physical or mental activity leads to disproportionate worsening of symptoms. These changes reflect complex interactions between the central nervous system, immune system, and stress-response pathways,” says Dr Santosh.

Adding context to how it presents clinically, Dr Shraddha Sanghani, consultant internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, points out how it differs from routine fatigue. “CFS, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, is a complex and often misunderstood condition characterised by persistent, unexplained fatigue lasting more than six months. Unlike regular tiredness which improves with rest, CFS fatigue is profound, not relieved by sleep, and often worsens with physical or mental activity (a feature called post-exertional malaise). Common contributing factors include viral infections, immune system dysregulation, hormonal imbalances, and psychological stress,” explains Dr Shraddha.

Regarding diagnosis, Dr Santosh Sriram explains why patients often feel frustrated with normal reports. “There is no single diagnostic test for CFS. Evaluation is primarily clinical. Doctors assess cognitive and sleep symptoms using clinical history, cognitive screening tools, and, when needed, formal neuropsychological testing. Sleep studies may be used if a primary sleep disorder is suspected. Blood tests help rule out conditions such as thyroid disorders, anaemia, vitamin deficiencies, infections, and metabolic or psychiatric causes that can mimic or worsen fatigue,” shares Dr Santosh.

On why the exhaustion feels so severe, Dr Santosh explains the body’s response to even minimal effort. “Abnormalities in nerve signalling and muscle function can contribute to fatigue in CFS. Patients may have altered autonomic regulation, reduced exercise tolerance, and abnormal recovery after exertion. These factors, along with possible changes in cellular energy handling, lead to persistent exhaustion, body pain, reduced stamina, and delayed recovery even after minimal activity,” notes Dr Santosh.

Regarding day-to-day management, Dr Shraddha emphasises the importance of balance. “Patients benefit from a structured daily routine that balances activity with adequate rest, often referred to as ‘pacing’. Overexertion should be avoided, as it can trigger symptom flare-ups. A balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables supports overall health, and maintaining hydration is equally important. Some patients find small, frequent meals helpful in managing energy levels. Gentle, graded physical activity — such as stretching or short walks — may be introduced gradually, depending on tolerance. Good sleep hygiene, including fixed sleep schedules and limiting screen exposure before bedtime, is essential,” Dr Shraddha expresses.

From a neurological perspective, Dr Santosh outlines supportive approaches. “Neurological management of CFS includes cognitive behavioural therapy, activity pacing (sometimes referred to as staying within the ‘energy envelope’), sleep regulation, pain management, stress control, and treatment of associated anxiety or depression. Doctors may advise medications, physiotherapy, and lifestyle modification to improve brain function, reduce fatigue severity, and enhance daily functioning,” Dr Santosh narrates.

Highlighting long-term care, Dr Shraddha adds, “Monitoring the progression of CFS involves regular follow-up to assess symptom severity, functional capacity, and quality of life. Simple tools like fatigue severity scales or activity logs can help track patterns and triggers. Referral to a specialist — such as a physician experienced in chronic fatigue, a neurologist, or a psychiatrist — should be considered if symptoms are severe, worsening, or associated with significant cognitive or mood disturbances. Multidisciplinary care, including physiotherapy and psychological support, often provides the best outcomes.”

Living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is not just about feeling tired. It is about navigating an invisible condition that disrupts daily life, often without clear answers, and learning to manage energy in a world that rarely slows down.

This story has been written by Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express.