Chosen families become lifelines for trans communities navigating rejection and survival

Shakespeare’s famous words “what’s in a name” sits awkwardly in Indian context, because here, names carry prospects of violence. Names can also mean agency and freedom. People are killed over surnames. Biological families, sometimes, cling to dead names long after a trans person has abandoned it.

Inside the trans communities, a new bond begins by naming, which can also mean the first act of a chosen family. Negha, an actor and mental health counsellor in Chennai, who has lived both sides of this, describes what that looks like in practice. “A circle of trans women sits cross-legged on a cool-tiled floor, passing around fresh fruits and lukewarm tea. If a young trans woman wants someone to be her mother, she would say, ‘I want to be your daughter’. Then the trans mother introduces her to the circle as her daughter,” Negha says.