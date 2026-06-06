China students showcase proficiency in Indian languages in Beijing

"At the invitation of Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), Ambassador Vikram K. Doraiswami met the students and witnessed their impressive achievements in learning Indian languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, and Sanskrit. He was also briefed on instruction in Pali, Punjabi, and Urdu, including during his meeting with University President Jia Wenjian, who spoke about BFSU’s capabilities in more than 100 foreign languages,” the Indian Embassy in Beijing posted on X.