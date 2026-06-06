China students showcase proficiency in Indian languages in Beijing

Beijing, June 6 (IANS): In a significant step towards strengthening educational and cultural ties between India and China, India's Ambassador to China, Vikram K. Doraiswami, on Saturday interacted with students at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) and observed their accomplishment in learning several Indian languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Bengali and Sanskrit.
During his meeting with BFSU President Jia Wenjian, the Ambassador was briefed on instruction in Pali, Punjabi and Urdu, alongside the university's broader linguistic capabilities spanning over 100 foreign languages.
"At the invitation of Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), Ambassador Vikram K. Doraiswami met the students and witnessed their impressive achievements in learning Indian languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, and Sanskrit. He was also briefed on instruction in Pali, Punjabi, and Urdu, including during his meeting with University President Jia Wenjian, who spoke about BFSU’s capabilities in more than 100 foreign languages,” the Indian Embassy in Beijing posted on X.
According to the Indian Embassy, delivering a lecture titled 'Bridging Civilisations through Language and Learning', Ambassador Doraiswami highlighted how the study of languages, societies, and a dialogue of ideas was a defining feature of India-China engagement for over two millennia.
Citing examples from the Mauryan period to the modern era, he noted how exchanges between the world’s two oldest continuous civilisations enriched both societies through the sharing of knowledge, philosophy, artistic traditions, technologies, and innovation.
He emphasised that such interactions have historically generated mutual benefit and remain more important than ever as both countries undergo profound economic, technological, and social transformation.
“The lecture also explored the remarkable changes taking place in India today and the need for deeper knowledge, academic engagement, and people-to-people exchanges to better understand each other’s contemporary realities,” the Indian Embassy noted.
“The lecture was followed by a lively and interactive Q & A session, during which students engaged the Ambassador on a wide range of topics,” it added.
Sharing a glimpse of the students’ cultural performances on X, the Indian Embassy said the students also demonstrated impressive language skills through a series of vibrant cultural presentations.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.