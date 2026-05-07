China forcing Mandarin education on Tibetan preschoolers to accelerate assimilation, says Human Rights Watch report

Beijing: The Human Rights Watch has stated in a report that the Chinese government is enforcing Chinese-medium instruction and ideological influence on kindergarten children as part of efforts to assimilate Tibetans.



The 72-page report, titled Start with the Youngest Children: China Uses Preschools to 'Integrate' Tibetans, outlines that a 2021 directive issued by China's Ministry of Education, known as the Children's Speech Harmonisation plan, requires the use of standard Mandarin Chinese for all preschool teaching in ethnic minority regions.