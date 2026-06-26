Odisha textbook sparks political row as Congress alleges misuse of children



In a post on X, Patnaik wrote, "The discovery of thousands of errors in the Class 8 Odia textbook is exposing the BJP government's extreme irresponsibility and utterly callous attitude. While this government fails to provide textbooks to children on time, the textbooks that have been provided are also riddled with numerous errors, shattering children's hopes for education. Education is the backbone of life; education paves the way for prosperity," he said.

Patnaik alleged that the education system under the BJP government has completely collapsed.

"Yet under the BJP government, the education system has completely collapsed. How does the BJP government intend to shape the future of children? Disrespecting the names of great personalities, designating Brahmapur as a district instead of Ganjam, and writing erroneous spellings are not trivial matters," he added.

He further added, "By trampling upon the prestige of 'Odia Asmita,' the BJP regime, since coming to power, has disrespected the Odia language and script the most. The insults inflicted by the BJP government on children's education from childhood are never forgivable. Immediate provision of error-free textbooks must be ensured, along with guaranteeing the best education for children."

The remarks came after a section of teachers in Odisha's government schools had flagged "multiple errors" in newly introduced textbooks for Classes 1 to 8, including spelling mistakes and incorrect references to prominent personalities.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.









