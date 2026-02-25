Ashutosh Kumar calls for immediate focus on Children’s rights

Guwahati: The Assam Police organised a keynote lecture on 'Institutionalising Child Friendly Practices Across the Justice Delivery Chain' in Guwahati on Tuesday.



The keynote address was delivered by Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court.



In his address, the Chief Justice reflected on the historical evolution and legal framework of child rights, while also highlighting the contemporary challenges in their protection.