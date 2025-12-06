Child malnutrition rampant in Uttarakhand, Almora hit worst

Reported by Narendra Sethi for The New Indian Express

A recent analysis on nearly half a million children across Uttarakhand has exposed a deeply concerning 'nutrition emergency,' revealing widespread child malnutrition that threatens the State's future economic potential.

The study, which reviewed data from 4.83 lakh children aged 0 to 5 across all 13 districts, shows that despite previous accolades, the State’s nutritional health has severely deteriorated.

The alarming findings, compiled by Dr Kirti Kumari, Scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tehri Garhwal, and Brand Ambassador for "Beti Bachao, Beti Padao," pinpoint four districts requiring immediate, targeted intervention based on data from 15,514 Anganwadi centres.

The district of Almora has emerged as the epicentre of the crisis.

Despite not being among the most remote Himalayan regions, Almora registered a wasting rate of 5.34 per cent, affecting 949 children. More critically, its Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) rate stands at 1.94 per cent—nearly double the state average of 0.72 per cent.

"The district administration must declare a nutrition emergency immediately," Dr Kirti urged, while speaking to TNIE.

"Almora and Uttarkashi have crossed critical World Health Organisation (WHO) thresholds."

The study also highlighted a hidden cost associated with massive infrastructure projects. Tehri Garhwal district shows significant levels of malnutrition, with 4.17 per cent of children wasted and 25.55 per cent stunted.