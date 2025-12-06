Child malnutrition rampant in Uttarakhand, Almora hit worst

A recent analysis on nearly half a million children across Uttarakhand has exposed a deeply concerning 'nutrition emergency,' revealing widespread child malnutrition that threatens the State's future economic potential.
The study, which reviewed data from 4.83 lakh children aged 0 to 5 across all 13 districts, shows that despite previous accolades, the State’s nutritional health has severely deteriorated.
The alarming findings, compiled by Dr Kirti Kumari, Scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tehri Garhwal, and Brand Ambassador for "Beti Bachao, Beti Padao," pinpoint four districts requiring immediate, targeted intervention based on data from 15,514 Anganwadi centres.
The district of Almora has emerged as the epicentre of the crisis.
Despite not being among the most remote Himalayan regions, Almora registered a wasting rate of 5.34 per cent, affecting 949 children. More critically, its Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) rate stands at 1.94 per cent—nearly double the state average of 0.72 per cent.
"The district administration must declare a nutrition emergency immediately," Dr Kirti urged, while speaking to TNIE.
"Almora and Uttarkashi have crossed critical World Health Organisation (WHO) thresholds."
The study also highlighted a hidden cost associated with massive infrastructure projects. Tehri Garhwal district shows significant levels of malnutrition, with 4.17 per cent of children wasted and 25.55 per cent stunted.
Researchers suggest this is tied to the displacement caused by the Tehri Dam.
"Tehri Garhwal’s children bear the unseen burden of the Tehri Dam," Dr Kirti explained.
Displaced families have moved from fertile valleys to rocky, low-yield lands and have lost traditional livelihoods and support networks.
Harish Negi, a displaced resident, lamented, “We had two acres of rich land. Now 0.5 acres of rock—how do we feed our children?” Kamla Bisht, an elderly resident in a resettlement colony, added.
"Before the dam, we had milk from our cows, vegetables from our fields... Now we buy everything at double the price on rocky land that grows nothing. Three grandchildren are malnourished. Is this the price of development?" she asked.
The consequences extend beyond health.
The analysis estimates that child malnutrition currently costs Uttarakhand ₹7,000 crore annually, equivalent to 2.5 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
"Malnutrition costs more than Uttarakhand's entire health budget (₹4,500 crore)," Dr Kirti stated.
"Every day of delay costs the state ₹19 crore. This money is simply lost, not invested anywhere."
Uttarkashi also faces severe challenges with high moderate acute malnutrition (3.80 per cent), while Pithoragarh hovers dangerously close to the WHO thresholds.
Experts stress that action must be taken swiftly, as irreversible damage occurs after age two. Significantly, India's Global Hunger Index score improved to 27.2 in 2020 from 38.9 two decades ago.
Ranked 94th out of 107 countries, India moved up 8 spots from 2019 and 9 spots from 2018. The country has shifted from the 'Alarming' to the 'Serious' category, indicating significant progress in reducing hunger.