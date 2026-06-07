Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao calls for leak-proof NEET retest for 70,000 aspirants

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Saturday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the NEET examination scheduled on June 21 and ensure a hassle-free experience for candidates.

During a video conference with district collectors, he stressed the need for close coordination among all departments.

Health department principal secretary Christina Zongthu said around 72,956 students are expected to appear for the examination at 208 centres across 24 cities in the state. She said arrangements related to infrastructure, transportation, security, power supply, drinking water and other essential facilities were being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat stressed close coordination between police and district administrations, directing officials to ensure tight security at examination centres and curb misinformation through active social media monitoring.

Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh said enhanced security protocols would be in place this year, with the Indian Air Force transporting question papers for the first time.

Reviewing paddy procurement, the Chief Secretary directed collectors to protect harvested stocks and expedite procurement amid rain forecasts. He further reviewed preparations for the chief minister’s upcoming visits and instructed officials to ensure advance arrangements and inter-departmental coordination.

NEET CANCELLATION EXPOSES FAILURE OF UNION GOVERNMENT, ALLEGES MAHESH

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination following paper leak allegations exposed the Union government’s failure to conduct a fair and transparent examination process.

Speaking to the media after participating in a protest rally organised by the Congress, Mahesh said students across the country had been pushed into uncertainty due to the Centre’s inability to safeguard the integrity of the examination. He blamed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for creating a situation in which students who had spent months preparing for the competitive test were now facing severe distress