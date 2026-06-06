Chief Secretary monitors NEET retest preparations across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the nationwide outrage over NEET exam paper leak, chief secretary Anu Garg on Friday held a virtual meeting with all district collectors to review preparations for the re-test, scheduled for June 21.

Official sources said 56,983 candidates will appear at 132 examination centres across 27 towns of the state. Garg directed district administrations to take all necessary steps on priority basis for its successful conduct.

She said special emphasis should be given on security arrangements, safe transportation of examination materials, readiness of centres and proper coordination among departments. Adequate number of magistrates, police personnel and support staff should be deployed at each centre.

The meeting focused on ensuring secure, smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination. District collectors were asked to treat arrangements as a priority and personally monitor preparations.

Garg directed the district and police administrations to maintain strict surveillance on social media to prevent any rumours, fake information or unfair means related to the examination. Swift action should be taken against any suspicious activity detected online or offline, she said.

CCTV coverage and overall security arrangements at all examination centres will be strengthened. The collectors have also been advised to hold district-level preparedness review and coordination meetings to finalise arrangements.