Students, teachers in Sukma honour CRPF Jawans with Rakhi, tribute fallen heroes



Further, the sister of a martyred soldier said she visits his statue every Raksha Bandhan as she misses the bond they shared.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I feel very sad. Since my brother was martyred, I come to his statue to tie the Rakhi. He was martyred in the Minpa incident. I miss him. I remember him. Remembering him makes me cry. Thinking about how my brother used to live, how he lived...he is gone; who will I stay with? Thinking this, I feel very sad."



Another woman told ANI that the festival remains incomplete without her brother. "Today is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. My brother is no longer here, so I come and tie Rakhi every year. Today, our brother is not here, so it doesn't feel good. He was martyred for the country," she said.

"I come here and tie Rakhi to his statue, but it doesn't feel good. Since my brother isn't here, remembering him today... it doesn't feel good. With my brother around, there used to be happiness," she added.



Another individual said her family continues to visit his statue every year on Raksha Bandhan. "Today is the day of Raksha Bandhan. All sisters are tying Rakhi to their brothers. Our brother is not with us, so all of us sisters are tying Rakhi to our brother. Since our brother is not here, we come to his statue and tie Rakhi," she told ANI.

She further added, "He was martyred in a Naxal attack. Now that the area is Naxal-free, we come to his statue and tie Rakhi to our brother."

Across the country, Raksha Bandhan was marked through family gatherings, community programmes and public events, with celebrations focusing on affection, social harmony and the traditional spirit of the festival.