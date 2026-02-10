Chhattisgarh inks MoU to set up entrepreneurship, electronics design centres

Raipur, Feb 10 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) on Tuesday to establish a Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and an Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) centre in the state, officials said.

The state's Department of Electronics and Information Technology signed the MoU with STPI in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at his official residence, they said.