Chhattisgarh govt employees on three-day strike

Raipur: Around 450,000 government employees across Chhattisgarh began a three-day statewide strike on Monday under the banner of the Chhattisgarh Employees and Officers Federation, pressing for the fulfilment of their 11-pronged charter of demands.

The protest, described as a complete work stoppage and pen-down agitation, will continue until December 31 and is expected to disrupt administrative functions at the block and district levels throughout the state. Federation leaders have warned that if the demands remain unaddressed after this phase, a more intense movement will follow.

The strike comes after previous representations to the government, including memorandums submitted earlier in the year, went unanswered on key issues affecting employees and pensioners. Central to the demands is the implementation of dearness allowance and dearness relief at par with central government rates from the due date, in line with what employees term as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees.