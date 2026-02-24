Chhattisgarh budget: focus on Bastar development, education and industry



Significant allocations have been made to strengthen the agriculture sector. Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for the Krishak Unnati Yojana, aimed at providing financial support to farmers and boosting agricultural development.

Irrigation infrastructure will be improved with Rs 5,500 crore allocated for agricultural pumps, while Rs 600 crore has been set aside to support landless farming families. A further Rs 100 crore will be invested in employment-oriented initiatives such as agro-based industries, agro-forest processing, rice mills, and poultry farms in Bastar and Surguja, helping increase farmers' incomes and strengthen the rural economy.

The budget also provides for the implementation of a cashless medical scheme to safeguard the health of government employees. Under this scheme, employees will receive treatment at listed government and private hospitals without making cash payments, ensuring hassle-free access to healthcare. Rs 100 crore has been allocated to support this initiative, a release added.