‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ platform for students to push education reforms: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative is an opportunity for those students who are "tormented" by the education system to bring about a change in it.
"I'm coming to Indore on 19 September -- to meet students, to hear you, to talk to you. If you or your loved ones are tormented by the education system and want these conditions to change, you know - 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is your collective voice, an opportunity to start the change," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha urged students to register through the link he shared and join in large numbers.
"We will discuss in detail every aspect of education and your struggles in Indore," he said.
Gandhi last week had said India's education system was failing the very generation it was meant to lift and asked students, parents and teachers to tell him why they have lost hope in it.
He had said fixing the education system begins with listening to those who experience its failures every day.
Gandhi had asked students, parents and teachers to share their experiences, evidence and ideas on an online link he shared.
The former Congress chief's remarks came ahead of the fifth edition of his 'Chhatron ki Goonj' initiative, which will be held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on September 19. He has asserted that hearing the voice of every student in the country is essential to changing the system.
Gandhi has held four 'Chhatron ki Goonj' events in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune. The last one in Pune on August 22 was for girl students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.